Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

One of the suspects pleads guilty in 2019 death of aspiring local rapper, sentenced to 30 years

Casey Wade Hughes, 23, and Justice Allen Stanford, 26, who were originally charged with murder...
Casey Wade Hughes, 23, and Justice Allen Stanford, 26, who were originally charged with murder in the April 2019 shooting death of Preston Scott, 29. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Justice Allen Stanford, 26, pleaded guilty to murder in the April 2019 shooting death of Preston Scott, 29, who rapped under the name of PJ OneEight, and has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Casey Wade Hughes, 23, and Justice Allen Stanford, 26, who were originally charged with murder in the April 2019 shooting death of Preston Scott, 29, who rapped under the name of PJ OneEight, were named in new indictments in 2020 charging capital murder, for which the punishment is either life in prison without parole or death.

Officers who responded to the shooting at around 10:45 p.m. on April 1, 2019 at the intersection of Dallas Street and Carver Avenue found Scott lying in the street.

He had been shot in the back.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The two were arrested on April 17, 2019 at a gas station in Arkansas.

According to a police report, an officer in Clinton, Ark., was fueling his patrol unit around 10 p.m. on April 17, 2019 next to the SUV in which Hughes and Stanford were riding when he spotted Hughes, who appeared to be nervous as he got out of the passenger seat.

The officer ran a check of the SUV’s license plate and determined the vehicle was stolen.

A further check revealed the two men were wanted in connection with the deadly shooting.

The two remain in the McLennan County Jail where they’ve been held since May 15, 2019.

Hughes is held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Stanford is held in lieu of bonds totaling $525,000.

He’s also named in unrelated complaints charging unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft, and faces a manslaughter charge out of Freestone County according to online records.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25,
Waco man stabbed, killed mother and stepfather after argument over air conditioner: affidavit
Department of Veterans Affairs
Texas Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, SSA of more than $500K
Police in Temple, Texas say this man attempted to kidnap a girl at Walmart.
Suspect identified in attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old girl at Temple Walmart

Latest News

Traffic collision near I-35N and Tokio Road.
West firefighter, DPS troopers working vehicle fire struck by motorist on I35N
Baby Summer is believed to be with her mother, Autumn Moore, 28, who is also missing.
Amber Aler discontinued for 6-month-baby in Houston
Ana Fernanda Basaldua was found dead at Fort Hood on March 13, 2023.
Mother of Ana Basaldua demands answers from Army, release of daughter’s body
Video muestra la respuesta de la policía de Nashville al tiroteo de la escuela primaria
Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter