Troy ISD announces new football coach

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Troy Independent School District has announced Coach Tommy Brashear as the new district’s Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

Brashear was approved by the Troy ISD Board of Trustees at a special called meeting on March 27. according to the district’s Facebook.

Coach Brashear brings extensive coaching and administrative experience to the position, most recently with Westphalia and Cameron ISDs, states Troy ISD.

While coaching in Cameron, Brashear was part of the state football championship teams from 2012, 2013, and 2014, and the state runner-up in 2015.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the AD and Head Football Coach for Troy ISD. I have always admired Troy as a quality community with good people and where students demonstrate good sportsmanship. I’m excited to be part of that and I look forward to getting started,” said Coach Brashear.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.