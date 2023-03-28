Waco police investigating murder near Guthrie Park
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A murder investigation is underway in Waco in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive near SJ Guthrie Park.
Police said a call regarding a shooting was received at around 1:30 p.m.
Officers who arrived at the scene located the body of a wounded teenager. They performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Waco Police Department Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said investigators have not been able to identify the victim, whom she described as a “Black male about 14 to 15 years old.”
Police do not yet have a suspect in custody, but did recover shell casings and a firearm at the scene.
Anyone with information, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.
No further information is available.
