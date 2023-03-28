Advertise
Waco police investigating murder near Guthrie Park

Murder investigation in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive in Waco, Texas.
Murder investigation in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive in Waco, Texas.(Vincent Winter for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A murder investigation is underway in Waco in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive near SJ Guthrie Park.

Police said a call regarding a shooting was received at around 1:30 p.m.

Officers who arrived at the scene located the body of a wounded teenager. They performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Waco Police Department Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said investigators have not been able to identify the victim, whom she described as a “Black male about 14 to 15 years old.”

Police do not yet have a suspect in custody, but did recover shell casings and a firearm at the scene.

Anyone with information, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

No further information is available.

