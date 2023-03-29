Central Texas deputies arrest FBI impersonator

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a person they believe was impersonating a public servant Saturday.

Deputies arrested a man claiming to be an FBI agent from New Orleans who was in possession of several identifying forms of information belonging to other people as well as driving a vehicle not matching the VIN number.

The information obtained at the time of arrest was followed up on with Limestone County and they are furthering their investigation into possible criminal charges within their county.

The suspect was arrested, transported, and booked into the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office Jail Facility without incident.

The inmate however attempted to escape the facility Mar. 27 but failed to do so.

He is now charged with his attempted escape while arrested or confined adding to two other felonies he is charged with.

