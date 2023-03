ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Rogers senior Hallie Stojanik.

Stojanik is a leader on the softball team and is an FFA officer. She strives to be a role model in her community.

She plans to attend Texas A&M University next fall and study poultry science.

Congrats, Hallie Stojanik!

