Get ready for a major warm up and more rain chances as we close out March

Southeast winds returned across Central Texas today. That started to pump in a little more moisture and allowed our temperatures to warm up a few degrees this afternoon. Morning showers moved east, but cloud cover stayed persistent and it kept us cooler than normal this afternoon. We only warmed into the mid 60s to low 70s this afternoon. Heading into the overnight hours - Breezy southeast winds will continue and that’ll make things a little warmer for your Thursday morning commute. Waking up Thursday, low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to around 60°. Mostly cloudy skies stick around on Thursday. We cannot rule out a stray passing shower from moving across Central Texas throughout the day. The better chance for storms looks to pass to our north, but something we’ll be watching closely for the afternoon and evening hours. Strong south/southeast winds will pump up our humidity and temperatures for the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will reach back into the mid to upper 70s.

As the end of the work week rolls around, so do our best rain chances. Friday starts off cloudy and warm into the upper 60s. A stray shower may be possible for the morning, but most stay rain-free. A dryline and cold front will be moving in from the west by Friday afternoon - Which will bring back strong southwest winds. Morning clouds will clear for the afternoon. Those gusty winds on Friday will crank our temperatures up. Highs to end the work week look to be in the mid 80s to around 90°. As the afternoon arrives so will the cold front. A few scattered showers and storms will likely form along the frontal boundary. The best chance for rain on Friday will mainly be for areas along and east of I-35 - But that’s also where we could possibly see an isolated strong storm or two. The better chance for severe storms will be in Arkansas to around the Great Lakes. Our main concerns in any stronger storms that develop will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. As the front races to our southeast by the evening, dry air moves in behind the front. Most will be rain and storm free after sunset Friday.

Another round of rain arrives over the weekend. Saturday will be dry and pleasant. Partly cloudy skies are expected with lows down into the upper 40s and highs into the upper 70s. Once Sunday arrives,another upper-air disturbance will swing in from the west. Sunday’s highest rain chances will be for the afternoon and evening hours. The overall severe weather threat for Sunday looks low. Despite having rain in the area on Sunday, temperatures still look to climb up to 80° for the afternoon. As the next work week arrives, get ready for hot weather. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will warm up to o around 90° ahead of amid-week cold frontal passage. Right now, we can’t rule out some seeing a few showers and storms as the front arrives Tuesday into Wednesday, but the better chance for severe weather looks to stay to our northeast. Forecast models are not in great agreement with what takes place during the second half of next work week. Behind that front, temperatures will drop back into the upper 70s on Wednesday. We may see additional rounds of rain and cooler weather stick around from Thursday into the weekend.

