Infant’s death under investigation in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The College Station Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the death of an infant.

In a tweet posted at 2 p.m. on March 29, officials wrote police officers, firefighters, and detectives were called to 1501 Holleman Oaks Drive Wednesday morning.

First responders received reports of an infant who was not breathing and the child was transported to a local hospital.

“Tragically, that infant has passed away,” police wrote in the tweet, “The circumstances into the infants death will be investigated.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.