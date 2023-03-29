Leon County wanted suspect apprehended following car pursuit

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Yates, 35, has been found and in custody, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

Yates faces charges including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and burglary of a habitation.

He was considered armed and dangerous. His last known location was in Polk County.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, Yates decided on Mar. 28 to try and flee while in a vehicle where he was unsuccessful in his escape.

“The patrol unit that is involved in the chase has not been yet equipped with a dash cam so the video is a body cam which is worn on the deputy showing most of the deputies view,” said Wallace.

