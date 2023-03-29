Advertise
Officers make surprise stop to celebrate 7-Eleven employee’s birthday

Police in Florida stopped in at a 7-Eleven to surprise an employee with birthday gifts.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida dropped into a convenience store to surprise an employee on his birthday last week.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of its officers with Chris, an employee at a 7-Eleven in Deltona.

Chris was celebrating his birthday, and the officer stopped by to give him a card and gift card.

In the Facebook post, the officer said they wanted to thank Chris for “being a friendly face on many late nights.”

As of Tuesday, March 28, the Facebook post has received almost 5,000 reactions and hundreds of comments expressing support.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

