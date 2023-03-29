Advertise
Orphan baby bear from Alaska has a new home at Cameron Park Zoo in Waco

Kenai at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Park Zoo on Wednesday introduced its new black bear cub, Kenai.

The baby bear is around 8 months old and was found without a mom looking for food near a compound in Chistochina, Alaska.

The Alaska Fish and Wildlife Services Department was able to capture Kenai and transport him to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage in September 2022.

After the zoo in Anchorage nursed Kenai back to health, Manda Butler, General Curator at Cameron Park Zoo, flew to Alaska on March 3 to bring Kenai to his new home in Waco.

The zoo said Kenai will be in quarantine for a while and hopes visitors will be able to meet him soon.

Kenai is around 8 months old and was found without a mom looking for food near a compound in...
