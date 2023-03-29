Overnight rain exiting. Our next storm is on deck!

Congratulations to those who have seen rain overnight! A disturbance passing over Central Texas was able to overcome a fair amount of dry air near the surface and some of us have seen a decent soaking. Today’s rain chances continue to drop as the morning rolls on, but be aware that roads are likely going to remain a little slippery for the morning commute so give yourself some extra space between you and the car in front of you. Widely scattered overnight showers will decrease in coverage and intensity this morning. We may see scattered rain through mid-morning, but we’re only expecting a stray shower after that for the remainder of the day. Mostly cloudy skies remain overhead, with some peeks of sunshine here and there, but the return of south winds will allow highs to warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. In all likelihood, the overnight rain will be the only rain that many of us see for the remainder of the week, but rain and storm chances will return for some especially on Friday.

Gusty south winds will boost overnight lows slightly into the mid-to-upper 50s by daybreak with a few stray sprinkles around. Mostly cloudy skies stick around Thursday but rain chances stay very low, near 10%. We’ll get a slight bump in the rain chances from 4 PM to 8 PM as maybe a stray storm breaks through a layer of warm air aloft and forms. If we see a storm bubble up Thursday afternoon, it likely will strengthen quickly to include gusty winds, hail, or even a tornado. However, it’s exceptionally unlikely for a storm to even form. If we’re going to see some rain, it’ll likely fall Friday. A stray morning shower will lead to a mostly dry and likely hot day with highs reaching at least the mid-80s. Upper 80s are even possible Friday too thanks to the arrival of a cold front causing compressional warming within the atmosphere. After 2 PM, when the front arrives, a few scattered storms will likely form along it. The storms attached to the cold front will mostly, if not entirely, impact cities and towns along and east of I-35. Severe storms are going to be possible with gusty winds being the primary threat, but large hail or even a stray tornado could be possible too. Friday’s late-day storm chance won’t last long as the front bringing us the rain will quickly push through. We’ll likely be rain and storm free by 10 PM at the latest.

After Friday’s front sinks in, our next round of rain arrives late in the weekend. Some forecast model data continues to hint at rain returning Saturday, but it seems unlikely for rain to fall to start the weekend. To close the weekend? That’s a different story. Saturday’s expected partly cloudy skies will only warm temperatures into the upper 70s after Friday’s front swings through and we’ll be back in the upper 70s Sunday, but scattered showers and non-severe storms will roll through the area. Sunday’s highest rain chances arrive midday and into the afternoon so you could get your outdoor activities done early. Sunday’s rain departs and leaves what’ll be a HOT start to the first work week in April. Highs both on Monday and Tuesday will warm close to 90° ahead of a late-day Tuesday cold frontal passage. While we‘ll need to keep a keen eye out for a pop-up stronger storm Tuesday as the front moves in, it’s expected to be a dry frontal passage. Temperatures cool off closer to average late next week, but another round of rain could arrive next Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.