US Marshals, Waco police arrest 15-year-old in killing of Justin Sharp on March 28

Murder investigation in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive in Waco, Texas.
Murder investigation in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive in Waco, Texas.(Vincent Winter for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Tuesday announced the U.S. Marshals, working with in conjunction with its officers, located and arrested a 15-year-old boy in the shooting death of 16-year-old Justin Sharp on March 28.

Sharp was murdered in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive near SJ Guthrie Park.

Officers responded to the call at around 1:30 p.m. that day and found the body of the “severely” wounded teenager. They performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators recovered shell casings and a firearm at the scene.

“This is a cowardly act of gun violence resulting in the tragic loss of yet another teenager in our community,” said City of Waco Chief of Police Sheryl Victorian at the time of the killing.

The name of the juvenile was not released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

