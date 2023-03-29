Waco police detectives identify teen killed near Guthrie Park

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Justin Sharp, 16, has been identified as the victim killed in what police described as a “cowardly act” Tuesday afternoon, according to the Waco Police Department.

The murder investigation is underway in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive near SJ Guthrie Park. Police said a call regarding a shooting was received at around 1:30 p.m. on March 28.

Officers who arrived at the scene located the body of the “severely” wounded teenager. They performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police do not yet have a suspect in custody, but did recover shell casings and a firearm at the scene.

“This is a cowardly act of gun violence resulting in the tragic loss of yet another teenager in our community,” said City of Waco Chief of Police Sheryl Victorian.

“Our officers will work tirelessly to identify those involved in his death. If you have any information regarding this murder, do the right thing and contact the Waco Police Department to help identify those involved. Our sincerest condolences to the family of this young man,” the police chief further said.

Waco PD Detectives are still searching for the suspect and believe this to be an isolated incident.

There is no other information available at this time. For anyone with information please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

No further information is available.

