Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Congress to consider new no-fly list for unruly passengers

Proposed legislation to create a new no-fly list for unruly passengers would let the...
Proposed legislation to create a new no-fly list for unruly passengers would let the Transportation Security Administration ban people convicted or fined for assaulting or interfering with airline crew members.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press and DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. Senate and House members proposed a new no-fly list for unruly passengers on Wednesday, an idea that was pushed by airline unions but failed to gain traction last year.

The legislation would let the Transportation Security Administration ban people convicted or fined for assaulting or interfering with airline crew members.

It would be separate from the current FBI-run no-fly list, which is intended to prevent people suspected of terrorism ties from boarding planes.

The number of incidents involving unruly passengers dropped sharply last year after a judge struck down a federal requirement to wear masks on planes. However, incidents serious enough to be investigated by federal officials remained more than five times higher than before the pandemic.

“The violent incidents have not stopped,” said Cher Taylor, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant who said she witnessed a passenger attack another in 2021 in Miami and walk away before police arrived. At a news conference outside the Capitol Taylor said “Strong penalties are needed to curb violent and unacceptable behavior. Bad behavior should not fly.”

Civil libertarians vowed to oppose the measure. They say the FBI no-fly list is not transparent and unfairly targets people of color, and that the new list would have the same problems. They also say that the Federal Aviation Administration is cracking down on bad behavior, and that reports of unruly passengers are declining.

“If Congress wants to further reduce air-rage incidents on aircraft, it should look at forcing the airlines to make flying a less miserable experience,” said Jay Stanley, a spokesman for the American Civil Liberties Union.

The new measure was introduced by Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn.

The lawmakers said the bill includes guidelines for notifying people that they are being placed on the list, and how to appeal. The bill would let TSA decide how long a person would be banned from flying on commercial planes.

Similar legislation failed to get a hearing in Congress last year. Supporters hope their chances have improved because of high-profile incidents like that involving a passenger who stabbed at a flight attendant with a broken-off spoon this month.

Individual airlines maintain lists of passengers they have banned but resist sharing names with other airlines, partly out of fear they could violate laws against cooperation among competing carriers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Department of Veterans Affairs
Texas Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, SSA of more than $500K

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US
One month into jury selection for Cedric Marks, a Bell county man accused of killing two people...
One month into jury selection for capital murder trial against Cedric Marks
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial defense leans heavily on experts
In this photo provided by the Kent County Michigan Sheriff's office, Cedric Marks is pictured...
A month later, capital murder trial of Cedric Marks still mired in jury selection