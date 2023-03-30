Gulf of Mexico air vacations in Central Texas through Friday

It hasn’t really been a sunny week of weather across Central Texas and it’ll continue to remain generally mostly cloudy through the weekend, but today’s weather and Friday’s weather will be noticeably different as warm and humid air moves in. Today, especially, we’ll be contending with some scattered showers and maybe a strong late-day storm. A warm front passes through the area this morning and that’ll mark the start of rain chances. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies overhead. When today’s front passes through, roughly around mid-morning, we’re expected off and on scattered light showers for the remainder of the day. It’s entirely possible for a late-day storm to bubble up after about 3 PM, but we may not have enough of a spark to get anything going more than just showers. If an afternoon storm were to form, it’ll likely only contain large hail up to about quarter-size.

We won’t really shake the rain chances tonight as a few more scattered light showers may roll through. The returning humidity boosts temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow morning and an approaching cold front will act to BOOST our temperatures. While cities and towns west of I-35 may top out in the low-to-mid 80s, cities and towns near and east of I-35 could see highs approach 90°. The extra heat plus the approaching cold front should spark some scattered strong storms Friday afternoon. By and large, the best severe storms chances remain out of our area, but we currently have a level 1 severe weather risk in place east of I-35. Light showers may again plague the area in the morning, but storm chances will go up after 3 PM mainly east of I-35. The late-day storms likely form quickly but will also move through quickly too. Strong straight-line winds are the main concern with Friday’s storms but some hail could potentially form too. Tornado chances are unlikely. The quickly-moving front should push all of the storms out of the area by 9 PM. If you live near and especially west of I-35, storm chances will be over before sunset an you may not see any rain or storms at all.

Friday’s cold front will drop temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. We’re expecting a lot of sunshine Saturday and it’ll be a phenomenal day of weather, but a compact disturbance barrels through the area Sunday and brings us a 50% chance of scattered showers and non-severe storms late in the day. Here’s some good news. Yes, we may not want rain on Sunday, but the morning hours should be dry AND we could receive upwards of a half-inch of rain or maybe even more in some spots. Sunday’s storm system will actually help to pull warmer temperatures back into our area. We’re forecasting near 90° highs early next week with gusty south winds returning. Monday and Tuesday’s toasty temperatures area ll in advance of another cold front arriving Wednesday. We’ll have a very low chance of a pop-up storm Tuesday, which could be strong if it forms, and we’ll have about a 30% chance of rain Wednesday as the front sinks in during the day. Highs Wednesday in the mid-70s will drop into the low 70s Thursday and then slide into the 60s next Friday and Saturday. The reason for the drop in temperatures is partially due to the front but can also be attributed to higher rain chances returning behind the front too. Severe weather chances may not be that high, but late-week rain totals could be decent and bring some of us over an inch of rain.

