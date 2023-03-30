Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

A month later, capital murder trial Cedric Marks still mired in jury selection

Marks is charged in the 2019 deaths of his former girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingen
In this photo provided by the Kent County Michigan Sheriff's office, Cedric Marks is pictured...
In this photo provided by the Kent County Michigan Sheriff's office, Cedric Marks is pictured in a booking photo dated Jan. 8, 2019.(Kent County Michigan Sheriff's Office via AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Madison Herber
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - We are one month into the jury selection for Cedric Marks, a Bell County man behind bars being charged with capital murder.

Legal expert Vic Feazell says whenever the state pursues the death penalty that the process to prepare for trial is thorough.

“You get individual voir dire, voir dire is a fancy word for jury selection. It means that each individual juror is talked to alone. It’s just the lawyers, and the juror and the judge,” Feazell says.

He adds that sometimes the vetting process for just one person can take hours. Another reason behind the delay is that selection started in February, so naturally a few days were lost.

But, Feazell says that Marks can also be blamed for the hold up.

“I anticipate all kinds of delays in this case and I think that him representing himself is also slowing down the jury selection process,” Feazell says.

He also says that the jury selection process is not necessarily an indication on how long the trial could last.

According to the court docket from Wednesday’s continued jury selection, it says that both sides were given notice for motions to be heard on Monday.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Department of Veterans Affairs
Texas Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, SSA of more than $500K

Latest News

The Breakdown: Wednesday March 29, 2023 (Diaper sales tax break, Texas ties to Nashville...
The Breakdown: Wednesday March 29, 2023 (Pope hospitalized, Texas ties to Nashville victims, disparities in newborn health testing)
Perry Dwyane Dixon
A ‘monster’: Waco man sentenced to life in prison after conviction on child sex abuse charge
(Source: MGN)
Carlson Law Firm announces $807-million settlement for victims and families impacted by USS Cole bombing
Philip Auchard, 19, surprised Madi Potts, 17, during class with a sign outlined in photographs...
‘Can we make more memories?’: Heartwarming ‘promposal’ caught on video at Central Texas school