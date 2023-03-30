A month later, capital murder trial Cedric Marks still mired in jury selection

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - We are one month into the jury selection for Cedric Marks, a Bell County man behind bars being charged with capital murder.

Legal expert Vic Feazell says whenever the state pursues the death penalty that the process to prepare for trial is thorough.

“You get individual voir dire, voir dire is a fancy word for jury selection. It means that each individual juror is talked to alone. It’s just the lawyers, and the juror and the judge,” Feazell says.

He adds that sometimes the vetting process for just one person can take hours. Another reason behind the delay is that selection started in February, so naturally a few days were lost.

But, Feazell says that Marks can also be blamed for the hold up.

“I anticipate all kinds of delays in this case and I think that him representing himself is also slowing down the jury selection process,” Feazell says.

He also says that the jury selection process is not necessarily an indication on how long the trial could last.

According to the court docket from Wednesday’s continued jury selection, it says that both sides were given notice for motions to be heard on Monday.

