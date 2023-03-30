Neighborhood filled with more than 240 homes could come to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new neighborhood could possibly come to Waco with more than 240 homes at 2001 N. MLK Jr. Blvd at an affordable cost.

As more people are moving to Waco, neighborhoods are growing also.

The owner of Rydell Real Estate, Taylor Allen, said options would include single-family and town homes.

He said these homes could range from 1,200 to 2,200 square feet, along with alley ways and garages in the back of the houses.

“We really don’t want this to be another cookie cutter neighborhood where every home looks identical to the one next to it. We want it to have a lot of character, we want people that live here to live here for a long time,” said Allen.

Allen said last year, M&L Associates did a housing study for the city that found there’s a 5,000 unit shortage of quality housing in Waco.

“We don’t have enough housing, especially good, quality housing in the core of the city. We’ve seen prices gone up year over year. It’s really a supply and demand thing to where we just need more quality housing stock for the city of Waco,” said Allen.

Allen said the 40-acre development is the perfect location to be walking distance from the city’s amenities.

“Walking distance to Cameron Park, Cameron Park East. You’re down at the river, you can go kayaking. Enjoy the beautiful trails. It’ll also connect to the trail system that leads all the way down to the Baylor football stadium,” said Allen.

Tuesday, Allen went before the city’s Planning Commission to answer questions.

“I don’t have a firm pricing. I think we’ll be as low as $250,000, especially for the affordable component,” said Allen.

Allen also got the commission’s approval to rezone from residential zoning to a Planned Unit Development.

This way, developers can change the lot size to accommodate higher density.

“This won’t be your typical neighborhood. The lot lines will be a little bit smaller, but there’s a really good benefit to that. More of a communal feel for the neighborhood. You can walk outside and say hi to your neighbor. We’re really hope this is a unique, communal neighborhood,” said Allen.

Director of Planning Services, Clint Peters, said the city’s involvement is through the development review process and that there is a potential for the City to be involved with the affordability component of the project in the future.

Next, the city council will vote on the project April 18.

If the council votes yes, Allen said we could see groundbreaking within a year.

Neighborhood filled with more than 240 homes could come to Waco (KWTX)

