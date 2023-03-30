Some could see severe storms Friday and others won’t see a drop of rain

It was a cloudy and drizzly day across Central Texas. Scattered light rain showers have been passing through throughout the day and will continue to remain possible for the rest of Thursday. While we’re not expecting any severe weather in our area for the rest of today - We will be monitoring storm development to our north this afternoon and evening. Those storms are forecast to stay out of Central Texas - But we’ll keep a close eye on if storms can actually fire up in our area. It sure has felt way more windy and muggy outside today. The higher humidity was brought back in by those strong south/southeasterly winds. Temperatures this afternoon were into the upper 60s to mid 70s. Strong southerly winds remain in the forecast tonight. That means warmer and muggier air will continue to funnel in right into our Friday morning. We can’t rule out a few scattered showers tonight into the morning commute. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder. Waking up Friday morning, it’ll be cloudy, muggy, and very warm with temperatures down into upper 60s and lower 70s.

Morning clouds will be clearing on Friday as a cold front approaches our area. Winds will be strong out of the south/southwest for the morning and turn more westerly behind the front by the afternoon - With wind gusts possibly reaching up to around 40 mph. We’re expecting the front to give our temperatures a major boost before it swings through our area. Highs on Friday will range from the mid to upper 80s west of I-35, around 90° for areas along the interstate, and mid 80s to around 90° east. Now the heat won’t be the major story for everyone tomorrow. Areas near and east of I-35 will have a chance at seeing a few late day strong to severe thunderstorms - In fact, those areas are under a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe storms. In stronger storms, damaging straight-line wind gusts will be the main concern, but we cannot rule out large hail from forming either. Our storm window looks to kick off after 3PM and end before 9PM as storms race to our southeast. We’re not expecting widespread rain for all of Central Texas. Those that are west of I-35 will likely not even see a drop of rain move through. Those that see rain near and east of I-35 will likely only see trace amounts to a quarter-inch.

Northerly winds arrive Friday night and that’ll continue to bring in cooler and drier air. Waking up Saturday morning it’ll be a little chilly into the upper 40s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and very pleasant with highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s. If you have any outdoor plans or want to do some spring planting, you may want to knock out those plans Saturday as umbrellas look to be needed as Sunday arrives. Another disturbance will be racing in from the west to bring us another round of scattered showers and storms. Sunday’s highest rain chances will be for the afternoon and evening hours - But thankfully the overall severe weather threat will be low for us. Despite having rain in the area on Sunday, temperatures still look to climb up to 80° for the afternoon. As the next work week arrives, get ready for an early taste of summer? Well we’re forecasting high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s for both Monday and Tuesday afternoon… But hold on, we have a cold front set to slide in by the middle of the week. That will start to bring in some cooler temperatures back into our area. We should fall back into the 70s Wednesday afternoon and may even cool off even more into the upper 60s Thursday into Easter weekend. The main factor that will keep us cooler late next week and heading into the holiday weekend will be multiple rounds of beneficial rain that forecast models have heading into Central Texas. Right now, the better chances for severe storms look to miss us, but we will be watching this evolve closely over the next week. Much more to come on this as we could see some rain impacting those outdoor Easter egg hunts next weekend.

