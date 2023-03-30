Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Speegleville Elementary on lockdown as a result of police activity nearby

Speegleville Elementary, located at 101 Maywood Drive in Woodway, is on lockdown.
Speegleville Elementary, located at 101 Maywood Drive in Woodway, is on lockdown.(Jasmine Lotts for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Speegleville Elementary has been placed on lockdown after it notified of a “situation with police activity occurring in the area near our school.”

The school is located at 101 Maywood Drive in Woodway. It was placed on ”secure action,” meaning all doors are locked and no one can leave or enter the building. This is implemented when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building, officials said.

“Secure uses the security of the physical facility to act as protection. During Secure, all students and staff are brought into the secure building and all exterior doors are locked. Classes are able to continue uninterrupted inside the building. Visitors are not allowed to enter the building,” the school said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Department of Veterans Affairs
Texas Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, SSA of more than $500K

Latest News

William Scott Kenneth Yaple
California man accused of duping Central Texas girl into sending him nude photos via Snapchat extradited to McLennan County
File Graphic (KWTX)
Toddler hospitalized after possibly shooting herself at North Texas home, police say
Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face...
“QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley released early from federal prison, transferred to halfway house
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: April 1