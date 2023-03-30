Speegleville Elementary on lockdown as a result of police activity nearby

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Speegleville Elementary has been placed on lockdown after it notified of a “situation with police activity occurring in the area near our school.”

The school is located at 101 Maywood Drive in Woodway. It was placed on ”secure action,” meaning all doors are locked and no one can leave or enter the building. This is implemented when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building, officials said.

“Secure uses the security of the physical facility to act as protection. During Secure, all students and staff are brought into the secure building and all exterior doors are locked. Classes are able to continue uninterrupted inside the building. Visitors are not allowed to enter the building,” the school said.

#BreakingNews Speegleville Elementary has been placed on lockdown after it notified of a “situation with police activity occurring in the area near our school.” Stick with @kwtx for updates. pic.twitter.com/UND5Jwmht3 — Jasmine Lotts (@jaslottsnews) March 30, 2023

