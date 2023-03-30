Spencer Werner arrested and suspended for streaking prank at Olsen Field Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday night a masked streaker took centerstage during the Texas A&M/Texas baseball game exposing his rear end for several seconds. After showing off his posterior he headed to the outfield wall where he was hoping to make his escape only to have Texas A&M police officer awaiting after he cleared the centerfield wall at Olsen Field.

The streaker was identified Wednesday as Spencer Werner a distance runner on the Texas A&M track team. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Streaker makes appearance at Olsen Field during A&M / Texas baseball game

Due to the arrest, the freshman from Wilmette, Illinois, has been suspended from the Texas A&M Track Team per Athletic Department policy.

