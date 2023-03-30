Advertise
Toddler hospitalized after possibly shooting herself at North Texas home, police say

File Graphic (KWTX)
By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER, CBS TEXAS
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old girl possibly shot herself at a Fort Worth home Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. March 29, police were sent to a shooting call at a home in the 2600 block of Aiken Lane.

When officers arrived, they found the toddler with a gunshot wound to her chest. Her mother told police she may have accessed the gun from an unsecured drawer and fired it—striking herself.

She was then taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center for treatment of possible life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect is currently in custody, but the Fort Worth Police Department’s Crimes Against Children’s Unit has been notified.

