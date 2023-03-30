Waco man arrested in multiple aggravated assaults sentenced to prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man arrested in three separate aggravated assaults in the past three years was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday.

Terry Jay Holder, 58, pleaded guilty in the three cases Thursday, and 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly sentenced him to two 25-year terms and a 20-year term, which Holder will serve concurrently.

Holder’s attorney, Phil Frederick, declined comment after Holder’s court hearing Thursday.

Holder had been charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. However, as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the aggravated assault charge, which alleged Holder swerved his vehicle toward a Lacy Lakeview officer who was trying to arrest him in April 2022.

Holder also pleaded guilty to breaking a glass beer mug over a man’s head in June 2021 and to shooting a man in the buttocks and upper thigh in September 2020.

The charges against Holder were enhanced because of Holder’s aggravated assault conviction in Lampasas County in 2019.

The enhancement bumped the aggravated assault charge from a second-degree felony to a first degree and the evading charge from a third-degree felony to a second degree.

Holder must serve at least half of his 25-year sentence before he can seek parole, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.