Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco man arrested in multiple aggravated assaults sentenced to prison

Terry Jay Holder, 58, pleaded guilty in the three cases Thursday, and 54th State District Judge...
Terry Jay Holder, 58, pleaded guilty in the three cases Thursday, and 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly sentenced him to two 25-year terms and a 20-year term, which Holder will serve concurrently.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man arrested in three separate aggravated assaults in the past three years was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday.

Terry Jay Holder, 58, pleaded guilty in the three cases Thursday, and 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly sentenced him to two 25-year terms and a 20-year term, which Holder will serve concurrently.

Holder’s attorney, Phil Frederick, declined comment after Holder’s court hearing Thursday.

Holder had been charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. However, as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the aggravated assault charge, which alleged Holder swerved his vehicle toward a Lacy Lakeview officer who was trying to arrest him in April 2022.

Holder also pleaded guilty to breaking a glass beer mug over a man’s head in June 2021 and to shooting a man in the buttocks and upper thigh in September 2020.

The charges against Holder were enhanced because of Holder’s aggravated assault conviction in Lampasas County in 2019.

The enhancement bumped the aggravated assault charge from a second-degree felony to a first degree and the evading charge from a third-degree felony to a second degree.

Holder must serve at least half of his 25-year sentence before he can seek parole, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Department of Veterans Affairs
Texas Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, SSA of more than $500K

Latest News

Move over, slow down
A new proposed bill could help save the lives of roadside first responders
Willy Rafael Lopez. (Jail photo)
Ex-Waco police officer indicted on solicitation of prostitution charge
KWTX@4: The Texas Food Truck Showdown - 3.30.23
KWTX@4: The Texas Food Truck Showdown - 3.30.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Skinny cans increase in popularity, a 24-inch burger and more - 3.30.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Skinny cans increase in popularity, a 24-inch burger and more - 3.30.23