Abbott ISD enhances security measures following Uvalde, Santa Fe, Nashville school shootings

ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Following the tragic school shootings in Uvalde, Santa Fe, and most recently, Nashville, Abbott ISD is taking safety to a new level with various enhancements to the district’s security system.

Abbott ISD superintendent Eric Pustejovsky, who grew up in Abbott ISD and has worked at the district for 10 years, says school safety has always been a priority for him, but especially following the deadly shooting in Uvalde last year that killed 21 people.

“I think that was really the turning point for public education,” Pustejovsky told KWTX. “With the Uvalde situation, we came together as our leadership team, as the board as well, and really evaluated ways to be proactive.”

With roughly 300 students in the rural district, one of those proactive measures included adding cameras and a doorbell for guests at the school’s entrance.

“That image and that voice will be moved into the front office, where you can interact with our secretary,” Pustejovsky said.

Once the secretary buzzes you in, Pustejovsky says guests also need to scan into a kiosk requiring proof of state ID.

“That kiosk is a system tied in with a national sex offender registry,” Pustejovsky said. “You’ll have to sign into it, put your name and email address, and show your driver’s license, as well.”

Once cleared, visitors will receive a badge allowing them to enter onto campus, according to the superintendent.

Despite all of the extra steps, Pustejovsky says the feedback from parents and the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“They understand that we don’t do it to restrict access,” Pustejovsky said. “We do it to ensure the safety and security of our students.”

Pustejovsky says his next order of business, which will rely on additional funding, includes upgrading all exterior doors to ensure they have keycard access entry only, as well as incorporating more bullet-resistant materials into the design of the school.

