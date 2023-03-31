Advertise
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender

Amy Prescott, 42, a former juvenile correctional officer at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility, was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Friday, March 31, on one count of prohibited substances and items in a correctional facility.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Amy Prescott, 42, a former juvenile correctional officer at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility, was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Friday, March 31, on one count of prohibited substances and items in a correctional facility.

Inspectors with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) obtained an arrest warrant for Prescott, who was recently terminated by the TJJD.

Authorities said Prescott voluntarily surrendered at the McLennan County Jail after an arrest warrant was issued in the wake of an investigation into an incident that occurred on March 12, 2023.

While working as a juvenile correctional officer, Prescott allegedly smuggled a cellular phone into the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility by hiding it in her belongings when she passed through security.

Once inside the facility, she was allegedly observed sliding an object believed to be the cellular telephone under a cell door to an 18-year-old offender. This cellular phone was discovered during a routine search on March 15, 2023.

During the investigation, authorities obtained video allegedly showing Prescott purchasing the cellular telephone at a Bellmead, Texas business on March 11, 2023.

The alleged offense is a third-degree felony under the Texas Penal Code Chapter 38.11, punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and confinement in prison for a period of two to 10 years.

Online jail records do not yet show a bond amount or jail booking photo for Prescott.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

