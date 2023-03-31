Advertise
Chaparral High School principal on paid leave while Killeen ISD investigates ‘concern’

File Photo
File Photo(Alex Gibbs)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, Killeen ISD Interim Superintendent Megan Bradley wrote in a letter to parents obtained by KWTX.

The school district “received a concern about Chaparral High School principal, and we are currently investigating,” the letter states.

“As with any employee, we do not discuss the specifics of the investigation in order to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted before making any conclusions,” the letter further states.

