Fort Hood soldiers interested in opening up a small business receive advice from the best person to give it

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A little less than half of the nation’s workforce is employed by a small business.

Because of that, the U.S. Small Business Administration wants to ensure everyone, including our military, has the tools needed to succeed in business.

But, before you can succeed in business, you must understand how running a business works.

That’s where the head of the U.S. SBA, Isabella Casillas Guzman and Rep. Roger Williams come in.

They met with Fort Hood soldiers to discuss the Boots to Business (B2B) program.

“They’ve got great ideas on what they want to do. To me, it shows the greatness of this country where young people and anybody can decide they want to start a business, take a risk and get a reward,” said Williams.

Available to current and veteran service members, the program gives an overview of business ownership and an opportunity to transition once discharged.

The program has been up and running since 2013, teaching more than 1,800 members the art of business ownership.

“It’s really important that we continue, across the county, to support our veterans and this is just one example of an instillation that’s committed to ensuring there are pathways and transitions that are meaningful to the military service members,” said Guzman.

The program helps with everything from funding to technical assistance, ensuring your success after your service.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.