Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fort Hood soldiers interested in opening up a small business receive advice from the best person to give it

White House cabinet member Isabella Guzman briefs them on the Boots to Business program
FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A little less than half of the nation’s workforce is employed by a small business.

Because of that, the U.S. Small Business Administration wants to ensure everyone, including our military, has the tools needed to succeed in business.

But, before you can succeed in business, you must understand how running a business works.

That’s where the head of the U.S. SBA, Isabella Casillas Guzman and Rep. Roger Williams come in.

They met with Fort Hood soldiers to discuss the Boots to Business (B2B) program.

“They’ve got great ideas on what they want to do. To me, it shows the greatness of this country where young people and anybody can decide they want to start a business, take a risk and get a reward,” said Williams.

Available to current and veteran service members, the program gives an overview of business ownership and an opportunity to transition once discharged.

The program has been up and running since 2013, teaching more than 1,800 members the art of business ownership.

“It’s really important that we continue, across the county, to support our veterans and this is just one example of an instillation that’s committed to ensuring there are pathways and transitions that are meaningful to the military service members,” said Guzman.

The program helps with everything from funding to technical assistance, ensuring your success after your service.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Department of Veterans Affairs
Texas Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, SSA of more than $500K

Latest News

KWTX@4: Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Culture on the Square on April 15th in...
KWTX@4: Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Culture on the Square on April 15th in Temple - 3.31.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Marriage proposal gone wrong, how to pronounce Whataburger and more -...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Marriage proposal gone wrong, how to pronounce Whataburger and more - 3.31.23
Amy Prescott, 42, a former juvenile correctional officer at the McLennan County State Juvenile...
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
The Central Texas district now has a kiosk that tracks visitor information against a national...
Abbott ISD enhances security measures following Uvalde, Santa Fe, Nashville school shootings