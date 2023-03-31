Good News Friday: March 31, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to wish a big Happy Birthday to Taylor Suh of Killeen. Your husband told us you’re turning 28 today! He says, you are an absolute saint and a real public servant. Taylor is a teacher at Ellison High School and serves in the Army reserves as a medic.

Some area educators were surprised with nearly $77,000 in technology grants this week from the Region 12 technology foundation. La Vega Primary, Robinson Primary, Mart High School, and Walnut Springs ISD received the grants. Some other Central Texas schools may soon receive similar grants.

Last weekend KISD held its annual Special Olympics area meet at the John Searle III Stadium. Seven different teams competed in events like a 220 meter relay and shot put. Dream Team Athlete, Julian, placed first in the long jump. He says he had a lot of fun and proudly wears his gold medal. A state meet is scheduled for May in San Antonio.

﻿A trio of Killeen ISD teams, completed the two-day National Archery state tournament at the Bell County Expo Center. The Harker Heights High School JROTC team finished 15th among 48 teams with 3,100 points. In the Elementary division, Nolanville finished 9th with 2,742 points and Reeces Creek finished 15th with 2,484 points.

Congratulations to West High School seniors, Chloe Kaluza and Quinlan Dobecka! They were among several students awarded $1,000 dollar scholarships from Educators Credit Union this week!

And Congratulations to the Waco High School soccer team. We told you about them about weeks ago when they became Area Champions. They beat Georgetown this week and are advancing to Round 3 of the playoffs. They face College Station tonight at Paul Tyson stadium. Kick off is 7 p.m. so wish them luck!

