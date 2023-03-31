Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Magnolia unveils new downtown Waco headquarters, formerly home to Waco Tribune Herald

Nestled on Franklin Ave., the 110,000 square foot space Magnolia was originally constructed in 1950
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Magnolia, the home and lifestyle empire built by HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning in honor of its new headquarters in downtown Waco.

“We could not be more honored today, than to be moving into this fixer upper,” Chip Gaines, Magnolia co-founder, said at the ceremony.

Nestled on Franklin Ave., the 110,000 square foot space Magnolia now occupies isn’t just any old building.

“We don’t take lightly the magnitude of the history that has happened in the walls of this building,” Joanna Gaines, Magnolia co-founder, said.

Constructed in 1950, the space had previously been home to the Waco Tribune Herald.

“The Trib and its predecessors told stories, told stories of this town, its people, its values and its culture,” Dillon Meek, the mayor of Waco, said. “And that newspaper eventually, inside of these walls, served as a local historian for what this town is all about.”

When construction to revamp the space began in early 2022, Chip and Joanna aimed to maintain its legacy by preserving the Tribune’s original press room, repurposing it as a magnolia press coffee shop.

They also incorporated mid-century modern aesthetics into the building’s decor to pay homage to the period when the building was built.

Meek applauds the couple not just for their historical mindedness, but adding vibrancy to downtown Waco in the process.

“From the jobs created, to making Waco a tourist destination, to the philanthropic work of the magnolia foundation, I can’t say how meaningful magnolia is to Waco,” Meek said.

As for the Gaines, they hope they can continue building on the foundation of storytelling that the Tribune helped establish in their new home.

“I feel like in some ways today there’s a baton being passed,” Joanna Gaines said. “You really paved the way for storytelling here in Waco, Texas, and our hope is that we make you proud for the stories that we are now gonna tell out of this building.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Department of Veterans Affairs
Texas Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, SSA of more than $500K

Latest News

Fuzzy's Taco Shop Waco
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.30.23
New Waco neighborhood
FIRST LOOK: New neighborhood with 240 new homes could be coming to Waco
Kasen Rollins
Special Olympics field meet at Lorena High draws thousands of athletes from across Central Texas
Move over, slow down
A new proposed bill could help save the lives of roadside first responders