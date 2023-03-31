Magnolia unveils new downtown Waco headquarters, formerly home to Waco Tribune Herald

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Magnolia, the home and lifestyle empire built by HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning in honor of its new headquarters in downtown Waco.

“We could not be more honored today, than to be moving into this fixer upper,” Chip Gaines, Magnolia co-founder, said at the ceremony.

Nestled on Franklin Ave., the 110,000 square foot space Magnolia now occupies isn’t just any old building.

“We don’t take lightly the magnitude of the history that has happened in the walls of this building,” Joanna Gaines, Magnolia co-founder, said.

Constructed in 1950, the space had previously been home to the Waco Tribune Herald.

“The Trib and its predecessors told stories, told stories of this town, its people, its values and its culture,” Dillon Meek, the mayor of Waco, said. “And that newspaper eventually, inside of these walls, served as a local historian for what this town is all about.”

When construction to revamp the space began in early 2022, Chip and Joanna aimed to maintain its legacy by preserving the Tribune’s original press room, repurposing it as a magnolia press coffee shop.

They also incorporated mid-century modern aesthetics into the building’s decor to pay homage to the period when the building was built.

Meek applauds the couple not just for their historical mindedness, but adding vibrancy to downtown Waco in the process.

“From the jobs created, to making Waco a tourist destination, to the philanthropic work of the magnolia foundation, I can’t say how meaningful magnolia is to Waco,” Meek said.

As for the Gaines, they hope they can continue building on the foundation of storytelling that the Tribune helped establish in their new home.

“I feel like in some ways today there’s a baton being passed,” Joanna Gaines said. “You really paved the way for storytelling here in Waco, Texas, and our hope is that we make you proud for the stories that we are now gonna tell out of this building.”

