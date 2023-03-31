Man running through traffic on I-35 in Temple climbed 18-wheeler, fell to his death

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man running through traffic on I-35 late Thursday night climbed an 18-wheeler and fell to his death, Temple police said.

It happened at around 9:10 p.m. near the 5200 block of I-35 south. After attempting to open the doors of several vehicles, the man climbed atop an 18-wheeler.

Police said he suffered serious injuries when he fell to the ground. When first responders arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name was not released by police. The case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.