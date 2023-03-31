Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man running through traffic on I-35 in Temple climbed 18-wheeler, fell to his death

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man running through traffic on I-35 late Thursday night climbed an 18-wheeler and fell to his death, Temple police said.

It happened at around 9:10 p.m. near the 5200 block of I-35 south. After attempting to open the doors of several vehicles, the man climbed atop an 18-wheeler.

Police said he suffered serious injuries when he fell to the ground. When first responders arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name was not released by police. The case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Department of Veterans Affairs
Texas Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, SSA of more than $500K

Latest News

KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: March 31, 2023
Good News Friday: March 31, 2023
McLennan County rolls out new voting machines ahead of May election
McLennan County rolls out new voting machines ahead of May elections
McLennan County rolling out new voting machines ahead of May election, public demonstration held in Hewitt