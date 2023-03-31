McLennan County rolling out new voting machines ahead of May election, public demonstration held in Hewitt

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County is rolling out new voting equipment ahead of the May election.

On Thursday, election officials held a public demonstration so the community could get familiar with the new process.

In the past, ballots have been cast 100% electronically. But now, the new system actually requires a paper trail.

That’s because the state is making some changes to their election code, which will soon require counties to have physical documentation of every vote cast.

So here’s how the new system works:

Like always, you walk to the main desk with your ID in hand. From there, election officials will print and hand you a physical paper ballot.

Then there will be cubicles where you can sit down and hand mark with a pen who you are voting for.

After that, you take your ballot to the new scanning machine and put it in. The machine will take your ballot and when you see the American flag, you’re done.

“I’ve chosen this system because I believe that it will be a more efficient way to vote,” says Jared Goldsmith, the elections administrator for McLennan County.

Once the machine takes your ballot, it is sent into a lockbox that the machine sits on top of.

If you do not color in your selections dark enough, or don’t fill them out fully, the machine will reject your ballot and give it back to you.

If that happens, you are able to take the ballot back to the cubicles and fix it.

If for any reason you want to do your ballot over, or you made a mistake, you must take your ballot to an election official. They will put your rejection ballot in a separate locked compartment that will mark that ballot down as void. They will hand you a new one, and you will do the process again.

Dozens of people showed up to the demonstration Thursday. KWTX spoke with a couple there who says this new process seems easy and efficient.

“I think it’s great. I think it makes perfect sense. For some people it should sway some fears of technology,” says Michael Larsen.

And his wife Tracy says, “I think the voting system has been safe anyway so if this helps people feel better, you know the more security the better.”

This is just one of many demonstrations being held across the county because this new system will be in place when you hit the polls in May.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.