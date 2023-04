CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple people are dead after a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highways 7 and 77 in Chilton.

One of the vehicles involved in the wreck rolled over onto the side of the highway.

The Texas Department Public Safety is investigating.

No further information is available.

The collision was so powerful, both vehicles ended up on opposite sides of the road. (Madison Herber for KWTX)

Deadly collision in Chilton, Texas. (Madison Herber for KWTX)

