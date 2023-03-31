Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.30.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at University Parks at 215 South University Parks Drive in Waco failed a routine inspection with an 81.

According to the food safety worker, there were insect bait granules on the floor at the clean dishes storage.

The business had to get rid of the peroxide multi-surface cleaner and disinfectant.

It’s not approved for surfaces that food comes in contact with.

There were flying insects at the bar area, and the employees weren’t wearing their hair restraints.

This place needed a re-inspection.

______________

King Noodle & Bar at 910 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got an 89.

According to the food safety worker, it corrected previous violations but there were more.

Two hand-washing sinks in the kitchen were without hot water.

There was raw chicken stored above the cooked vegetables in the walk-in cooler, and mold/mildew buildup on the ice flapper in ice machine.

The permit was withheld until the new violations were addressed.

_____________

McAlister’s Deli at West Waco Drive in Waco failed a re-inspection with a 91 so it was penalized with a re-inspection fee.

According to the food safety worker, there was a spray bottle of peroxide on the food prep table next to the hot hold soup.

The hot water was not hot enough in the restrooms.

This place will need yet another re-inspection.

________________

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Maria Mezcaleria at 724 Austin Avenue in Waco.

It’s described as a locally owned mezcal-centric bar and grill, which means it has an extensive drink menu.

It’s a new spot downtown in the Hippodrome.

Judging from the pictures on its social media pages, the food is visually appealing and Insta-ready...

So far, the reviews are quote: “Tried it today! I love it!”

