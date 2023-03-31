The Storm Prediction Center releases new research on the most recent EF-5 tornado

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 2023′s tornado season has been off to a fast start and unfortunately deadly start too. Just a few days before an EF-4 tornado leveled Rolling Fork, Mississippi, the Storm Prediction Center released new research and an animation on the most recent EF-5 tornado in the United States. On May 20th, 2013, an EF-5 tornado went directly through parts of Moore, Oklahoma.

The new research set out to describe what goes into tornadogenesis for a high-end tornado and used data from between May 22nd, 2008 to December 31st, 2019 but a special case study was focused on the EF-5 Moore tornado.

In addition to the in-depth scientific explanation about this tornado, the Storm Prediction Center also released a “public audience” version of the research showing what happened in this supercell thunderstorm from a “helicopter” view at 15,000 feet. The animation shows how a violent tornado forms and what causes it to not only shift direction, but also how it grew in size and strength during it’s lifecycle.

After enough storms were analyzed, a conceptual model of tornadogenesis began to emerge from these radar observations. The average times of key events, leading up to the tornado and during its development, were calculated. From there, an animation was created showing those key events. Over time, the animation was adapted to the processes that were observed on radar for the Moore EF5 supercell on May 20, 2013.

The animation and the research papers on this topic are available to view here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.