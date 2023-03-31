Temple ISD boosts safety measures for elementary campuses

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Construction is underway at Temple ISD as it’s gearing up more resources so that the district continues to be a safe environment for students to learn.

Administration said construction began for security vestibules at the front entrances Hector P Garcia Elementary School, Kennedy-Powell STEM Academy and Raye Allen Elementary School.

Kent Boyd, the district’s assistant superintendent for facility and operations, said

the 2022 bond addressed multiple topics, but security initiatives were the most important.

“We identified these as an area of need. This was one of the very first things we got out of the gate as soon as the bond was passed,” said Boyd.

Boyd said with a security vestibule, there’s an extra layer of protection with controlled access to the building.

“They’ll be in a secured vestibule where they won’t be able to go anywhere else. The only place they can go is straight to the individual who will be there welcoming them,” said Boyd.

He said then, the visitor will go through security checks and get access to the rest of the building.

Boyd said better security measures has been the district’s focus for a while now.

However, after recent, deadly school shootings it shows you must stay prepared.

“I think in today’s world, you can never emphasize that enough. I think we’re reminded of that, unfortunately every single day,” said Boyd.

Boyd said even though he’s a school administrator, he’s someone’s father.

He said he wants the best for everyone’s children.

“I’m a parent, I’m a grandparent. We all have a vested interest professionally and personally for our kids. Safety is not just something we say we’re going to do, but it’s truly the first thing that we have to be concerned with,” said Boyd.

The district said the security vestibules should be completed by the start of the new school year.

We’re told the district has more than $500,000 leftover from the bond and plans to enhance security at different campuses.

A couple of the goals are to enhance security vestibules at other schools and add classrooms so eventually, students will be in one building and avoid walking outside.

