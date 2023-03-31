Advertise
Temple police identify man killed in bizarre I-35 incident

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police on Monday identified 47-year-old Daniel Hosler as the man killed when he fell off an 18-wheeler on I-35.

It happened at around 9:10 p.m. near the 5200 block of I-35 south on Thursday, March 30.

Police said Hosler was running through traffic on the interstate, and attempting to open the doors of several vehicles.

The man climbed an 18-wheeler, and suffered serious injuries when he fell back onto the highway.

When first responders arrived, Hosler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

