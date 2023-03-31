Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire

A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - Officials in Texas say a $1 million Powerball ticket will soon expire if not claimed.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket matched five numbers (19-25-48-55-60) that were drawn on Oct. 22, 2022. It was purchased at a market in the area, but the $1 million prize has not yet been claimed.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The deadline to claim the prize from the October drawing is April 20 at 5 p.m. local time.

Officials said a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize after the expiration on the 180th day following the draw date.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires,” Grief said.

Unclaimed prizes revert to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Department of Veterans Affairs
Texas Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, SSA of more than $500K

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at left by Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., and...
House GOP approves broad bill to ‘unleash’ American energy
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
A snowboarder in Washington state was trapped upside down in a tree well before being rescued...
Snowboarder buried in snow rescued by skier
Demonstrators unveil a banner outside Manhattan's district attorney office, supporting a grand...
Trump indictment: What will the arrest process look like?