Woodway man killed in collision with Peterbilt truck in Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Joshua Zuniga, 26, of Woodway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision involving a Lexus he was driving and a Peterbilt tractor truck, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The collision happened on Thursday, March 30, at approximately 11:25 a.m. on westbound US-84 near Aviation Parkway, east of Bellmead.

DPS troopers said the driver of a Peterbilt truck tractor was traveling west on US-84 when that driver crashed into the passenger side of a Lexus ES-300 driven by Zuniga, who was turning onto Aviation Parkway from the eastbound lanes.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

“Look for other vehicles while at an intersection. Look for vehicles in all directions to ensure it’s safe to enter the intersection if you have a stop sign, stoplight, yield sign, or any other traffic control device,” said Texas DPS.

