Governor Abbott visits First Cedar Valley Baptist Church’s new building following tornado destruction

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott took a trip to Salado to celebrate the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church’s new building.  

In April of last year, an EF-3 tornado wiped away the original building, which forced the congregation to open its new doors that following December.

Pastor, Donnie Jackson, said he knew to keep praying to God while keeping high faith.

 “Naturally, you have a sinking feeling, but immediately I felt like he allowed that tornado because he had a greater purpose,” said Jackson.

Jackson said he couldn’t believe his eyes once he took a look at the aftermath, he said he had to accept reality.

“There was total destruction, the building was totally destroyed. All of the 200 year old oak trees, all of those were totally destroyed and twisted in piles,” said Jackson.

Nearly a year later, the church is standing tall in its new building.

Governor Greg Abbott returned to Salado after seeing the damage to celebrate with a church dedication.

Handclaps roared across the sanctuary welcoming Governor Abbott as he spoke about the church’s resiliency.  

“Because your foundation was stronger than anything nature could throw at you. A strength that could only come from God,” said Abbott.

Tears trickled down members’ faces as they reflect on how far the church came while keeping their faith the entire way.

“Folks here have worked extremely hard to get the building like it is today. We’re very, very thankful, we’re very, very glad to be here today,” said church member, Juanita Purcer.

Jackson choked up as he thanked members of the church for their sacrifices.

He said without the congregation’s support the building wouldn’t be what it is today.

“It was incredible. People helped us tremendously, some donating everything. That in itself to me, was amazing and a blessing. We’re looking forward to what God’s going to do,” said Jackson.

Governor Abbott also granted the church a proclamation during the dedication event.

