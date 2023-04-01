Spectacular start to the weekend

Northerly winds arrived last night which brought in cooler and drier air. Waking up this Saturday morning it’s a little chilly down into the mid 40s and low 50s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and very pleasant with highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s. If you have any outdoor plans or want to do some spring planting, you may want to knock out those plans Saturday as umbrellas look to be needed as Sunday arrives. Friday’s cold front stalls to our south today, but is forecast to lift north as a warm front across our area on Sunday, bringing back that muggy air. Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, scattered showers and non-severe storms look possible - Especially for the eastern half of Central Texas. Despite having rain in the area on Sunday, temperatures still look to climb up to 80° for the afternoon

As the next work week arrives, get ready for an early taste of summer? Well we’re forecasting high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s for both Monday and Tuesday afternoon… But hold on, we have a cold front set to slide in Tuesday evening/night and that’ll start to bring some cooler temperatures back into our area. We should fall back into the 70s Wednesday afternoon and may even cool off even more into the upper 60s Thursday into Easter weekend. Once again we will see the cold front stall out this time closer to Central Texas. That front is going to act as a focus for what looks to be widespread beneficial rainfall. Rain chances increase each day Wednesday through Friday, before decreasing into Easter weekend. Thursday and Friday look to be our rainiest days of next week. Right now, models are pointing at very good totals for Central Texas with some maybe seeing up to 2″ by the time Easter arrives. More to come on this.

