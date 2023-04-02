DPS identifies drivers killed in fiery crash on SH 249 in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 249 near Farm-to-Market 1774 in Grimes County on Saturday morning.

According to DPS, the driver of a 2002 Toyota Sequoia traveling northbound crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a 2016 Ford Taurus traveling southbound. The Ford was then hit by a 2019 Chevy pickup also traveling southbound.

DPS says the driver of the Toyota, Antonio Torres, 21, of Huntsville, and the driver of the Ford, Marvin Mathis, 33, of Burton were both pronounced dead at the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood.

A passenger in the Ford, Lakendra Mathis, 30, of Navasota, was taken to Herman Memorial Woodlands in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevy pickup, Keidy Carcamo Baires, 21, of Tomball was taken to Tomball Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was shut down during the investigation but was reopened several hours later.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.