K-State’s Tang named Naismith Coach of the Year

FILE - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after...
FILE - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU defeated Kentucky, 75-69 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.(Associated Press/John Bazemore)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Jerome Tang has been named the Naismith Coach of the Year as he beat out the likes of Matt Painter, Kelvin Sampson and Shaka Smart.

On Sunday, April 2, Kansas State University announced that Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jerome Tang has been chosen as the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year. The announcement was made official by the Atlanta Tipoff Club at its annual Final Four Awards Brunch at the Ballroom at Bayou Place in Houston.

K-State indicated that Tang was chosen from a list of finalists that included Purdue’s Matt Painter, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson and Marquette’s Shaka Smart. He becomes the first K-State head coach to earn the title and just the third to be chosen as National Coach of the Year. He joins Fred “Tex” Winter, who was chosen for the honor by the United Press International in 1958 and Jack Hartman who was named NABC Coach of the Year in 1980.

Overall, the University said Tang is just the fourth head coach at a Big 12 institution to earn the award since it was first awarded in 1987. he joins a trio of Kansas coaches Larry Brown in 1988, Roy Williams in 1997 and Bill Self in 2012. He is also only one of three current coaches to be honored including Self and TCU’s Jaime Dixon who was chosen for the honor while at Pittsburgh in 2009.

“I’m honored and blessed to receive the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Award,” said Tang. “There have been a lot of great coaching jobs this season and to be recognized among them is truly a humbling experience for me. I want to congratulate the other finalists – Coach (Matt) Painter, Coach (Kelvin) Sampson, Coach (Shaka) Smart for their tremendous years.

“I also want to thank our university president Dr. Richard Linton, athletic director Gene Taylor and executive associate AD Casey Scott for giving me the opportunity to be at K-State. I’m fortunate every day to be at such a special place. I’m excited about the future with their support.”

The University noted that Tang has been named a finalist for several honors, including the Joe B. Hall Award, the Ben Jobe Award and the Jim Phelan Award. He has also been District Coach of the Year by the NABC and USBWA.

K-State said Tang was the runner-up for the Associated Press National Coach of the Year as he finished with 13 votes behind Smart, who gathered 24 from a national media panel of 58 voters.

Tang was chosen as the 25th head men’s basketball coach at K-State in March 2022 after he served as one of the chief architects in Baylor’s national powerhouse in his 19 seasons as assistant and associate head coach form 2003 to 2022.

