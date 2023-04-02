Kim Mulkey, LSU roll Iowa to claim National Title

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - In just her second season as the LSU head coach, former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey has now led the Tigers to their first NCAAW Title in school history, defeating Iowa, 102-85 Sunday afternoon in the NCAA Championship at American Airlines Center.

It seemed like tall task for Mulkey and her Tigers, as LSU was matched up with one of the most captivating athletes in all of sports right now, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark. Despite the talent and bold tactics from Clark throughout the game, the Tigers were able to limit Clark’s time on the floor, as the superstar began to run into foul trouble in the second half.

In the early minutes of the second half, LSU jumped ahead to a 19-point lead, leading Iowa 61-42 with eight minutes to go in the third period. Clark and the Hawkeyes climbed back and were just seven points behind late in the third thanks to five made three-pointers in the period, three of them coming from Clark. As the game entered the fourth quarter, Clark began to flirt with fouling out. The Tigers took advantage of the opportunity, outscoring the Hawkeyes 27-21 in the final 10 minutes to claim the title.

LSU was their lights-out performance from three-point range, shooting 65 percent, making 9 of their 14 attempts. The Tigers also had three 20-point performances from Jasmine Carson, Alexis Morris, and LaDazhia Williams.

The LSU Tigers Are National Champions pic.twitter.com/ih3focHV7r — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 2, 2023

The former Baylor head coach won three NCAA Championships while in Waco, winning the tournament in 2005, 2012, and 2019.

Mulkey fourth championship ring on places her as the third most winningest coach in NCAA history. She trails UConn’s Geno Auriemma’s 11 rings and the late Pat Summit’s eight championship titles, placing Mulkey even more elite company than she already was in.

