One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham police department says one person was killed, and another person was injured Saturday night during a birthday party at a home in the 1200 block of E. Tom Green Street near Woodson Lane.

It happened at approximately 10:00 p.m. and police say when they arrived on the scene they found numerous teenagers and parents fleeing the area.

Two victims were found and treated by off-duty paramedics until Washington County EMS arrived.

They were both rushed to Baylor Scott & White where one victim was treated and released and the other passed away.

At this time, police are not sharing the age of the deceased but KWHI radio in Brenham is reporting the victim was a 17-year-old male.

Several neighbors in the area tell KBTX that there were several suspects involved and they fired multiple shots toward the home from across the street near a VFW hall.

City Manager Carolyn Miller tells KWHI radio that Jay Huffty at Brenham ISD has been notified, and while there have been no threats of retaliation, as a precaution, there will be increased security at Brenham High School on Monday morning.

A motive is unknown but the investigation is ongoing and anyone with Information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Conner Caskey at 979-337-7378.

