Strong thunderstorms possible into the evening hours - Stay weather aware!

* For a full video on the forecast make sure to download our KWTX Weather App for free in the Google Play and Apple App Stores * Tornado Watch issued for all of Central Texas until 11 PM Sunday. If you have any plans to be out and about during the afternoon and evening hours, make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts! You can download the KWTX Weather App for free in your Google Play and Apple App stores! Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible from 4PM - 9PM. All modes of severe weather will be possible - Meaning storms could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and possibly even isolated tornadoes. Our storm threat will be diminishing once the sunsets and should be all out of Central Texas by 10PM. No storms in the forecast for the overnight hours.

Heading to work and school Monday morning look for clear skies west of I-35 and more cloud cover east. Clouds will impact how cool we get for the morning. Look for lows down into the upper 50s and low 60s west of I-35 and into the mid to upper 60s east. Any clouds around in the morning will clear for the afternoon. Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s Monday afternoon. Strong south/southwest winds look to gust up to 30 mph. Don’t let the sunshine fool you Monday afternoon. The dryline will set up shop across our western counties and act as a focus point for thunderstorm development during the afternoon until sunset. If storms develop along the dryline, they will initially start west of I-35 and move east across Central Texas during the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the main threats in stronger storms that could develop. On top of isolated storm chances Monday afternoon, we’re also monitoring the record high for the date. The record for Monday, April 3rd is 93° set back in 1989.

We continue to see an early taste of summer for Tuesday as well. Keep in mind our normal high temperatures for this time of the year sit in the mid 70s. High temperatures Tuesday look to soar into the mid 80s to around 90°. The record high for Tuesday is 92° set back in 1902. A cold front is set to move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This front is going to bring a cool down to our area and also bring an increase in our rain chances for the second half of the week into Easter weekend. Temperatures look to drop back into the upper 60s and low 70s behind the front Wednesday. The front’s arrival may bring a chance for showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but coverage at this time looks isolated. The better chance for severe storms looks to pass to our northeast with this front. Now the front is forecast to stall down to our south. That will act as a focus point for showers and thunderstorms across the Lone Star State. Rounds of scattered showers will be likely Thursday and Friday - With the possibility of heavy rainfall. There are major differences in our forecast models regarding when the rain will clear out. One model keeps rain around into the start of the following week and another ends the rain on Saturday. This also impacts the amount of rain Central Texas could see. Despite the differences we are seeing in our models - They are both showing much needed rainfall heading our way. We could see 1.5″ inches west of I-35 to 3.5″ east. With clouds, rain, and breezy north/northeast winds forecast to hang around Thursday into Easter weekend, we should keep highs in the 60s and 70s through the holiday. Make sure to check back in for more updates over the next few days. We are monitoring the potential for a rainy Easter holiday in Central Texas.

