Woman found in Austin after being reported missing in San Antonio

Lynnette Martinez was found Sunday afternoon in downtown Austin
Lynnette Martinez was found Sunday afternoon in downtown Austin
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas woman has been found after being reported missing in March in San Antonio.

Lynnette Martinez, 30, was found alive and safe at 1:12 p.m. Apr. 2 in Austin, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Martinez was last seen on Mar. 23 in the 11000 block of Luckey Ledge St. in West Bexar County after attending a UFC event.

She was last seen wearing a red dress with white/black boots and possibly has a black cowboy hat.

KSAT reports her mother, Rosie Galvan, also shared on social media that Lynnette was found in the Austin area and that “authorities are currently with her.”

“Thank you so much to everyone that has been there for us since day 1!” Galvan said on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

