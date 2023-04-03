Amber Alert issued for Texas girl missing in Gonzales

GONZALES, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday issued an Amber Alert for Allyanna Hernandez, 12, a girl last seen shortly after midnight and believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

The girl is described as being five feet tall, weighing about 90 pounds, with blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a white blouse, blue bell bottom jeans, and white shoes.

She was last seen in the 1600 block of St. Vincent Street on foot, police said.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE GONZALEZ POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 830-672-8686.

