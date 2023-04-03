Advertise
Central Texas woman sentenced to prison in aggravated sexual assault of boy

Pam Maret Mason
Pam Maret Mason(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Pam Maret Mason, 51, formerly of Cameron, Texas, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility after she pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors said Maret confessed to the crime and later pled guilty. 20th District Judge John W. Youngblood handed down the punishment on March 30.

“Her confession and guilty plea were instrumental in securing a conviction and life sentence for Mark Mason,” prosecutors said, “Maret’s cooperation with the investigation was taken into consideration at sentencing. The investigation also revealed that Maret was subjected to extensive manipulation and abuse by Mark Mason.”

Mark Mason, 51, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of young child, a first degree felony, and later sentenced to life in prison.

A Milam County Jury found Mark Mason, 51, guilty of first-degree felony, continuous sexual...
A Milam County Jury found Mark Mason, 51, guilty of first-degree felony, continuous sexual abuse of young child in Judge John W. Youngblood’s 20th District Court.(Milam County)

According to an arrest affidavit, an 8-year-old boy reported the sexual abuse on Sept. 20, 2020, and the victim told an investigator it happened at a home in the 100 block of W. 12th Street in Cameron.

The child reported that the first incident happened when he was in first grade, during a winter break, and involved Mark Mason and his wife “doing sexual things in front of him.”

When asked if it happened again, the victim stated it would happen nine times, and involved Mark Mason and his wife having sex on the victim’s bed while the victim was sleeping.

The boy further told police he was once forced to engage in the sexual acts with Mark Mason’s wife.

The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) immediately removed the victim and other children from the home. “The children are now placed in a safe, stable home and are doing well,” prosecutors said.

