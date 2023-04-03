Isolated storms into Monday night

Whew, it’s definitely feeling like summer out there across Central Texas. We’ve been losing the cloud cover and temperatures are soaring into the upper 80s east to mid 90s west. It’s also very muggy outside this afternoon, which is making it feel hotter than what it actually is. We’re keeping an eye on the dryline for the late afternoon and evening hours. IF we get storms to fire up today, they will be isolated in coverage, but could be on the stronger side. The main weather dangers are large hail and gusty winds. If you happen to see stormy skies approach your area this evening, make sure to get an update on the weather. Most of Central Texas will NOT see rain, but those that could will possibly see a strong to severe storm. Make sure you’re staying up to date with the forecast for the rest of the day! IF we see any storms develop in our area, they will likely form after 5PM to 10PM.

Storm-free for the forecast tonight. Strong south/southeast winds gusting up to 35 mph will pump in more moisture overnight. Another round of overcast clouds will be building across Central Texas into Tuesday morning. Temperatures heading out the door in the morning look to be around 70°. Clouds look to hang around throughout the day on Tuesday along with the strong southerly winds. We’ll monitor the dryline once again for maybe an isolated late day storm west of I-35. Once again, most look to remain rain-free on Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon look to warm into the mid to upper 80s for most in Central Texas, but some low 90s can’t be ruled out as drier and warmer air could build in behind the dryline across our western areas.

Another powerful storm system and its associated cold front swing east across the nation Tuesday night into Wednesday. The front’s arrival Tuesday night will help stir up a few showers and thunderstorms into early Wednesday morning. Thankfully we look to miss out on the significant severe weather outbreak with this storm system as the better chance for severe storms passes to our northeast. We will have to monitor the potential of strong storms that could produce hail and gusty winds overnight. After the front moves south of our area, dry conditions look to remain in store throughout the day on Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies and breezy northeast winds will usher in cooler air. Highs on Wednesday look to be back down into the low 70s.

Although that front will be out of the area, it’ll stall down along the Texas coastline. That front will act as a focus point for rounds of showers and storms beginning on Thursday and what looks to possibly linger into Easter weekend. Most of the day Thursday looks dry and a little on the chilly side. Highs look to be in the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. Rain looks to build south to north by the afternoon and evening hours with the best chances arriving Thursday night into Friday. Friday looks to be the rainiest day for our area. With widespread rain and clouds in the forecast on Friday, we look to be even cooler down into the low 60s for highs. We could see another wave of rain arrive on Saturday before the system looks to clear out by Easter Sunday. It still looks cool in the low 70s Saturday, but Easter Sunday looks to have highs in the upper 70s.

There are still a number of uncertainties between our forecast models regarding rain into Easter weekend. We do know that this period of wet weather for Central Texas looks to bring beneficial rain - But totals will vary a lot across our area. Since the front is forecast to stall closer to the Texas coast, the higher rain totals will mainly pass to our south. The further north/northwest you travel across Central Texas the lower the rain totals will be. The problem with the forecast at the moment is we are going to have to wait and see where exactly the front sets up shop on Wednesday. That’ll greatly impact who sees what by the end of the weekend. Right now it looks like a quarter to half-inch across our western and northwestern areas and down closer to the Brazos Valley 2 to 3 inches could fall. Prepare for a wet second half of the week and check back in for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.