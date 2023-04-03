Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Large group of migrants encountered were misinformed of policy in El Paso

u.s. mexico border
u.s. mexico border(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - More than 1,000 migrants surrendered themselves to Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector after reports indicated that migrants may have been misinformed regarding current immigration policies and initiatives.

Social media posts stated that if they surrendered to agents in El Paso at a certain location, they would be allowed to remain in the United States which authorities say is incorrect.

U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso Sector received Mar. 29 reports of a large group of migrants walking eastbound, in Mexico, paralleling the international border from the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry.

The migrants encountered were primarily citizens from Venezuela, but were also from other various countries including Nicaragua, Colombia, and Ecuador.

According to US CBP, throughout the night and into the early morning hours, agents continued to encounter groups attempting to make illegal entry into the United States.

All migrants were expelled under Title 42 authority or processed for removal proceedings under Title 8.

“The U.S. Border Patrol continues to expel migrants under CDC’s Title 42 authority. Nationalities amenable to Title 42 include: México, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haití,” said U.S. CBP. " Those migrants that cannot be expelled under Title 42 and do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States, will be placed in removal proceedings under Title 8.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Department of Veterans Affairs
Texas Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, SSA of more than $500K
Murder investigation in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive in Waco, Texas.
Waco police detectives identify teen killed near Guthrie Park

Latest News

Soldiers conduct physical training at Ft, Bragg on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Fayetteville,...
Pandemic pounds push 10,000 U.S. Army soldiers into obesity
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Iowa 102-85
A motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves Trump...
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Brittney Griner says she has “great concern” for Wall Street Journal reporter held in Russia