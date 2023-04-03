Large group of migrants encountered were misinformed of policy in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - More than 1,000 migrants surrendered themselves to Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector after reports indicated that migrants may have been misinformed regarding current immigration policies and initiatives.

Social media posts stated that if they surrendered to agents in El Paso at a certain location, they would be allowed to remain in the United States which authorities say is incorrect.

U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso Sector received Mar. 29 reports of a large group of migrants walking eastbound, in Mexico, paralleling the international border from the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry.

The migrants encountered were primarily citizens from Venezuela, but were also from other various countries including Nicaragua, Colombia, and Ecuador.

According to US CBP, throughout the night and into the early morning hours, agents continued to encounter groups attempting to make illegal entry into the United States.

All migrants were expelled under Title 42 authority or processed for removal proceedings under Title 8.

“The U.S. Border Patrol continues to expel migrants under CDC’s Title 42 authority. Nationalities amenable to Title 42 include: México, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haití,” said U.S. CBP. " Those migrants that cannot be expelled under Title 42 and do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States, will be placed in removal proceedings under Title 8.”

