Madison County Grand Jury indicts 2 men on child sex abuse crimes

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Madison County Grand Jury has handed up two indictments in alleged child-sex crime cases.

Christopher Coleman, 29, was indicted on charges of possessing child pornography. The indictment states the material depicted a child younger than 18. Coleman was charged with a third-degree felony.

The Grandy Jury also indicted 21-year-old Pacen Mills on sexual assault of a child younger than 17. He is charged with a second-degree felony.

